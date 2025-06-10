BRATISLAVA, June 10. /TASS/. Slovakia will not support the upcoming package of European Union sanctions against Russia unless the European Commission offers a realistic solution to the challenges Slovakia would face as a result, Prime Minister Robert Fico stated.

"The Slovak Republic will not support the forthcoming 18th package of sanctions against Russia unless the European Commission provides it with a realistic resolution to the crisis in which Slovakia would find itself," he wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the country).