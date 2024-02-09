Man wounded in Ukraine’s February 3 strike on Lisichansk dies in hospital — official

LUGANSK, February 9. /TASS/. A man who sustained severe wounds when the Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on a bakery in Lisichansk on February 3, has passed away in the hospital, Natalia Pashchenko, the health minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said.

"The patient, a young man, aged 36, was in critical condition. Medics spared no effort to save him. However, he succumbed to the injuries he suffered as a result of shelling," Pashchenko said, as quoted by the LPR government on the Telegram channel.

Three more patients wounded in Lisichansk are said to still be receiving treatment in the Lugansk Republican Clinical Hospital. Their condition has been stabilized.

On February 3, Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with HIMARS rockets, hitting a bakery and killing 28 civilians, including one child. Ten people were rescued from under the rubble. LPR Emergencies Minister Alexey Poteleshchenko and two municipal lawmakers - Artyom Trostyansky and Ivan Zhushma - were among those killed.

On February 8, the Russian Investigative Committee said that it had identified the Ukrainian commanders who ordered the attack on the bakery in Lisichansk. The attack was preliminarily carried out by the third division of Ukraine’s 107th rocket artillery brigade under the command of Rodin. Rodin and Savchenko, commander of the third division, will be charged soon.