MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down a fixed-wing drone over the Unecha district of the Russian Bryansk Region, the region's governor, Alexander Bogomaz. wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that there were no casualties.

According to the governor, fragments of the destroyed drone damaged plaster of a residential building. "First responders and emergency services are working at the site," Bogomaz blogged.