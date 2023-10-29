Russian aerospace forces hit terrorists’ underground facilities in Syria’s Idlib, Latakia

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian aerospace forces have hit terrorists’ underground facilities in the Syrian Idlib and Latakia governorates, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on facilities of illegal armed groups involved in shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops. As a result of airstrikes, militants’ underground facilities were destroyed near the settlements of Kbana in the Latakia governorate, Inzik and Baksantah in the Idlib governorate," he said.

According to Kulit, one Syrian soldier was killed and four were wounded as a result of mortar shelling from the positions of illegal armed groups near the settlement of Kafer Khani in the Aleppo governorate on the positions of government forces near the settlement of Urum al-Sugra and from the settlement of Qaramanli in the Latakia governorate on government troops’ positions near the settlement of Sandran.

The so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace, he said. According to Kulit, one violation of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones was reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"Four pairs of F-15 and two pairs of F-16 fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, fourteen times during the day," he added.