Russia to expand security cooperation with China — Putin

SOCHI, October 5./TASS/. Russia will expand cooperation with China in the sphere of security, President Vladimir Putin told the plenary meeting of the Valdai forum.

"At this moment, cooperation between Russia and the People's Republic of China is a very important factor stabilizing international life," Putin noted.

"We will expand our interaction on the security front as well," the president pointed out. The countries will not create any blocs, but they are "forced to react to what is happening around them," Putin noted.