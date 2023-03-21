Russia, China oppose attempts to use democracy as tool for pressure — statement

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing oppose countries’ attempts to impose their values on others and to use democracy as a tool for pressure, the two nations said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The sides oppose attempts by one country to impose its values on others, to draw ideological lines, to create a false narrative about the so-called standoff of democracies and autocracies, to use diplomacy and freedom as a pretext and a political instrument for putting pressure on other nations," the document says.