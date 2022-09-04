Any confrontation ends in detente, Kremlin believes

TASS, September 4. Any crisis ends at the negotiating table, and any confrontation ends with detente, which will be the case now as well, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday during the broadcast of the Rossiya-1 TV channel's ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program.

"Any confrontation ends with detente, any crisis situations end at the negotiating table. And so it will be this time. It's unlikely to happen early, yes, more likely late, but it will happen anyway," he said, commenting on the situation in relations with the EU and the US at journalist Pavel Zarubin's request.

But another thing, Peskov continued, is that by that time Russia will already have invaluable experience and "the knowledge of dialogue with them" (the EU and the US - TASS). "Not that on our terms, but in such a way that our interests do not suffer in any way. And we will have this firmness. I have no doubt," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.