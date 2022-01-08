CSTO online summit on situation in Kazakhstan has no date so far - Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not yet have information about the dates for a video conference of the leaders of the countries - members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the situation in Kazakhstan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Not yet. The organizer is Armenia," he said, answering a question.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan in a lengthy telephone conversation with the president of the republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Tokayev noted that he intends to initiate a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council under the chairmanship of Armenia as the current chairman of the organization in the coming days. Putin supported this proposal.