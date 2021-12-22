Case launched against two men who beat up Olympic Champ Soloviev

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. A criminal case on charges of deliberately inflicting moderately severe injuries was launched against two men, suspected of beating up Russia’s 2014 Olympics figure skating champion Dmitry Soloviev in downtown Moscow.

Those charges entail a maximum punishment of five years.

The Moscow City Prosecutor’s Office said it had assumed control over the investigation.

On December 21, Russia’s 2014 Olympics figure skating champion Dmitry Soloviev has been hospitalized in Moscow following a fight with a group of unknown suspects in the Russian capital.

Soloviev, 32, is the gold medal winner of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in the team competition (Ice Dancing in pair with Yekaterina Bobrova) and he is the silver medal winner of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang (also in pair with Bobrova in the team competition).