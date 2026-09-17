MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. No representative of international organizations, including the United Nations, the Western media, or the Kiev regime, has presented lists of those killed in Bucha over the past years, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted.

"Nobody ever produced any real names of civilians who, as they [the Westerners] said, fell victim to the Russian military. Neither the UN, nor any other international organization, or the Western media - much less the Kiev authorities - has presented lists of those killed in Bucha in all these years," the diplomat said at a news conference hosted by TASS on the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, which has exposed the falsification of events in Bucha.

And if "everything is clear" with UN chief Antonio Guterres, questions to the media remain, she continued. "And not only to the Western media but also to many other outlets which reproduced [the narrative], relying on what should be professional Western [media], without giving it another check," Zakharova argued.

Meanwhile, the lack of any official information, she continued, "must have raised legitimate doubts regarding the so-called 'unbiased' Western media." And it was the Western media that must have been the first to investigate, because "it had actual access to that area and those speakers who claimed originally that a crime had allegedly been conducted," the diplomat concluded.