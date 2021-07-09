Wildfires in Russia’s Sakha region swell by over 69,000 in 24 hours

YAKUTSK, July 9. /TASS/. Wildfires in Russia’s Sakha region swelled by more than 69,000 hectares in the past 24 hours, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The number of fires rose by 17, the size of fires increased by more than 69,000 hectares," the statement reads.

According to the authorities, 299 wildfires are active in the region. Sixteen forest fires were extinguished in the past day. Firefighting activities involved 2,733 personnel and 349 pieces of equipment.

The Sakha region is one of Russia’s riskiest zones for wildfires. In 2020, forest fires scorched over six mln hectares in the region. A regional state of emergency over wildfires is currently in effect.