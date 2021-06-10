Moscow court hits Telegram with fines totaling $138,500

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has slapped Telegram with a total of 10 mln rubles ($138,500) in fines for its failure to remove prohibited content, the press service of the Tagansky District Court told TASS on Thursday.

"The Justice of the Peace of Court section No. 422 in Tagansky District has found Telegram guilty under four protocols under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Code (refusal of website or media outlet owner to remove information in case Russian laws stipulate responsibility for removal of such information) and fined it 10 mln rubles in total," the press service said.

Previously, the court fined Telegram 5 mln rubles ($69,200) under two protocols of the Russian media and telecommunication watchdog for failure to remove information about calls to participate in unauthorized actions in Moscow.