Russia to extend restrictions on air service with Turkey after June 1 - sources

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia will extend temporary restrictions on flights to Turkey after June 1, two sources close to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis response center told TASS on Monday.

"(Restrictions on flights to Turkey - TASS) have been extended," a source said.

The current restrictions are in force until June 1.

Following a surge in coronavirus cases in Turkey, Russia restricted air service with Turkey for a period from April 15 to June 1. The number of flights was reduced to two per week on a reciprocal basis. These flights are operated by Russia’s Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines.

Apart from that, Russian suspended flights to Tanzania for the same period.