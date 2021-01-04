Russian regions to face abnormal weather soon - expert

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. Residents of Sverdlovsk, Kurgan, Omsk, Kemerovo and certain other Ural and Siberian regions will face an abnormally cold weather in coming days, Research Director of the Russian state weather service Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"Temperatures are much lower than the standard figure in the Urals in such regions as Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan, and Tyumen. Nighttime temperature will be up to minus 25-30 degrees [Centigrade], which is 5-10 degrees below the normal figure. On the contrary, it is warm in the Far Eastern Federal District. The temperature in North Taimyr, Yakutia, is 20-25 degrees above the normal value," the expert says.

Furthermore, Western Siberian regions will see the next wave of the abnormally cold weather, Vilfand noted.

"The temperature is 15-18 degrees below the normal value in Omsk, Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Kemerovo, and Altai regions. Frosts will reach minus 40-43 degrees. The weather is severe and frosts may decrease only at the turn of the first ten days of the month. It is also abnormally cold in the southern part of the Krasnoyarsk Region, the Irkutsk Region and Tyva," the expert said.