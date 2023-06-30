Press review: Putin talks up native Russian brands and EU heads rattle non-existent sabers

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia prioritizing promotion of homegrown brands and domestic businesses; EU officials meeting in Brussels to discuss dispatching own military mission to Ukraine; and China enacts law aimed at sanction-proofing its enterprises that do business with Russia. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Putin talks up Russian brands, says Western exit freed niches for local business Russia should roll out a dedicated program for promoting homegrown brands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the third annual forum of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI). The president highlighted the activities of Russian entrepreneurs, who in the first five months of 2023 filed over 43,000 trademark registration applications. He also expressed confidence that the country can handle any and all economic difficulties calmly and at a steady pace, Izvestia writes. "In the last five months of this year, Russian entrepreneurs have filed over 43,000 applications for trademark registration. This is 35% more than in the same period last year," Putin noted. According to ASI Director General Svetlana Chupsheva, food producers are currently the most active in terms of brand competition. "Almost 1,500 of the 5,000 applications we received were in this area. These represent the most diverse range of goods from practically all regions of Russia," she told Izvestia. Putin stressed that sanctions and the exit of Western companies from Russia have opened up new opportunities for Russian entrepreneurs and companies, which are now actively occupying vacant market niches and exploring new areas, including export-oriented ventures. At the same time, the president called for developing a targeted policy for promoting domestic Russian brands. According to Mikhail Khomich, director for special projects at ASI and managing director for international development at VEB.RF, any such policy should include a specific set of financial support measures. "The second point is making domestic companies and brands a priority for government procurement. And the third is assisting in getting [new brands] on the shelves of large grocery chains, which calls for clearly understandable, transparent mechanisms," the expert emphasized. Izvestia: EU leaders to discuss dispatching military mission to Ukraine EU leaders assembled in Brussels for the bloc’s latest summit to discuss the economy, defense, security, foreign policy, relations with China and migration, with Ukraine as the key agenda item, Izvestia writes. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was also invited to the meeting. The bloc’s leaders are reportedly considering dispatching their own military missions to Ukraine.

"The EU summit is critical vis-·-vis various aspects of the Ukrainian conflict. First of all, such summits are where the EU, as an economic union, makes collective decisions on the allocation of aid to Ukraine. Another level concerns the EU member states’ perceptions of economic relations with Ukraine. A month-and-a-half ago, extensive discussions among those countries bordering Ukraine resulted in the adoption of a moratorium on supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products. These countries would like to maintain the moratorium, which will be the subject of future talks," conflict analyst Denis Denisov told Izvestia. Before the meeting even began, Stoltenberg said that the upcoming North Atlantic Alliance summit in Vilnius on July 11-12 would send a strong signal of support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, both NATO and the EU agree that Kiev should keep up the fight rather than engage in peace talks. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the EU was considering providing Kiev with its own security guarantees in addition to financial aid. However, the term "military mission" is not entirely clear, especially at the EU level, which cannot really discuss the military aspects of the conflict given that it is not a military organization, according to Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the Russia in Global Politics magazine. Moreover, the expert noted that not all EU countries perceive the risks of direct participation in the fight in the same way, with Poland and the Baltic states being far more radical than the EU mainstream. As a result, "it is unlikely that a consensus will be reached on any military issues related to Ukraine," he said. Vedomosti: South African president may be named guest of honor at Russia-Africa Summit South African President Cyril Ramaphosa may visit Russia during the Russia-Africa Summit to be held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The presence of a high-ranking guest would automatically boost the importance of the event, especially if he meets with his Russian counterpart during the forum, Vedomosti writes.