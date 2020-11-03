{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: America goes to the polls in 2020 election and Karabakh leadership attacked

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 3
© AP Photo/David J. Phillip

 

Izvestia: American voters head to the polls to elect president, Congress

On November 3, Americans will not only vote for a new president for the next four years, but will also elect 35 Senators, as well as the entire House of Representatives. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, whoever wins the presidential elections - Donald Trump or Joe Biden - both risk getting at least a half-hostile Congress as their partners. According to forecasts, Republicans are likely to slightly outperform their rivals in the battle for the Senate, while Democrats should retain the Congress for themselves.

Read also
Moscow hopes common sense in ties with Russia will prevail after US elections — diplomat

Meanwhile, the gap between Joe Biden and Donald Trump before the elections has narrowed, which means the outcome of the fight for the White House is still unclear.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 94 mln voted early, almost 60 mln people voted by mail. By comparison, in 2016, the total number of voters in the elections turned out to be slightly more than 133 mln. Experts believe that the vote count will drag on for several days, and the picture of the results of the in-person voting on November 3 and the early votes can be strikingly different.

"On November 4, there could be one winner, and a few days later another. The postal union openly supports Biden, and the possibilities for manipulating the mail-in vote are huge. Therefore, Americans will have a very high distrust of the voting results," Associate Professor of the Department of Political Theory at MGIMO Kirill Koktysh told Izvestia.

At the same time, the longer it takes to determine the winner, the higher the likelihood of spontaneous protests and street violence, Director of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Foundation for United States Studies at Moscow State University Yuri Rogulev told the newspaper. Businesses in major American cities have already started to erect barricades in malls and board up shops, law enforcement officials are working out scenarios for responding to riots. "Judging by the intensity of emotions and the serious division of the country based on ideological reasons, a confrontation is becoming irreconcilable. And this can lead to collisions," Rogulev noted.

One of the most discussed scenarios in the American political expert community is that on the morning of November 4, Trump will lead the elections, and a few days later Biden will be ahead of him thanks to early voting by mail. In other words, the presidential race will not be over on November 3.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Lukashenko launches counter-offensive against the public

On Monday morning, human rights activists reported that at least 300 people had been detained during Sunday’s protest in Minsk. A criminal case was initiated based on public order violations with more than 230 individuals ending up as defendants. Experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta they believe this is a new crackdown aimed at stopping the demonstrations.

Local observers and experts attributed the hardened attitude towards the protesters to Lukashenko's desire to crush the already protracted protests as soon as possible. November 9 will mark three months from the moment the unrest erupted, the newspaper writes. Moreover, at the end of August, Lukashenko assured that order had already been restored on Belarusian streets, however, the protesters continue to amass in the thousands and show no intention of letting up.

Read also
Belarus’ Lukashenko vows to crack down on protesters

"Before the weekend, an unstable dynamic balance of power was established between the authorities and the protesters, because Lukashenko cannot suppress the demonstrations, and his opponents also cannot yet achieve their goals," political observer Alexander Klaskovsky told Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

The expert does not believe that Lukashenko will achieve his goals by tougher measures. He calls other factors more significant. "I think the decisive factors may be: first, the persistence of the supporters of change, second, the deteriorating economic situation and, third, the Moscow factor," Klaskovsky said. According to the political commentator, Moscow still intends to push him towards constitutional reform. "At the same time, Lukashenko does not want any transit of power, therefore, tensions on the eastern front are also possible. All these factors, of course, will undermine the system," he said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Fighting targets Nagorno-Karabakh leadership

The fragile truce reached with Moscow's participation for the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of those killed during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has been broken again. Recently, this is the third ceasefire concluded and immediately broken. Moreover, in developing an offensive against the unrecognized republic’s second-largest city of Shusha, the Azerbaijani military began the systematic destruction of Nagorno-Karabakh’s leaders, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Read also
Putin talks Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia

The motorcade of Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan came under fire first, and now the attack on the President of the Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan was reported. According to Baku, the vehicles and personnel were destroyed last Saturday in a combined strike by aviation and artillery crews. However, the presidential press service denied both of these reports, saying that the minister was wounded, and the president was alive and fulfilling his duties.

Military expert Aleksey Ramm told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that most likely the final plan for penetrating the defense in Nagorno-Karabakh was prepared by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces following the 2016 conflict. "Baku perfectly understood the main weakness of the Nagorno-Karabakh armed forces - a small number of mobile combined arms and artillery units and subunits. Therefore, at the first stage of the operation, it was planned to strike along the entire front line. Their goal was to force the transfer of reserves and prevent their concentration in the main sections of the breakthrough in the south," Ramm said.

This very plan can now be seen, the newspaper writes. The Azerbaijani army continues its offensive along the southern border of Nagorno-Karabakh and Iran in the direction of Shusha with access to the Lachin corridor. If this happens, Karabakh will be cut off from Armenia. As a result, the supply of Nagorno-Karabakh units will be disrupted with all the ensuing dark consequences for them, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

 

Kommersant: Moldova might shift West

Incumbent President Igor Dodon of Moldova, suffered a painful blow in the first round of the country’s presidential elections, where he finished second, losing the lead to his pro-EU rival Maia Sandu. Dodon can still recoup, but now it will be much more difficult. If the opposition challenger wins, the thaw in relations between Moldova and Russia may turn cold, since Moscow is not among Sandu's priorities, Kommersant writes.

Head of the Chisinau Institute of Public Politics Arcadie Barbarosie told the newspaoer that both candidates have reserves among those who did not vote during the first round. The expert believes that the majority of those who "skipped" the first round, will vote for Sandu in the run-off.

Read also
Moldova’s presidential runoff will be tough, many voters undecided — expert

Analyst at WatchDog Moldova Research Center Valeriu Pasha also believes that Dodon did not use all of his reserves. The current president, the analyst told the newspaper, can mobilize voters from breakaway Transnistria. Residents of the unrecognized republic with Moldovan citizenship, and there are several hundred thousand of them, did not vote very actively in the first round of the elections. Just like Moldovan citizens living in Russia. Pasha does not rule out that Dodon may appeal to the Russian side with a request to stimulate the voting of Moldovan citizens with the help of the police and migration structures. In turn, Sandu is also counting on the diaspora - Moldovan citizens living in Europe demonstrated unprecedented activity in the first round.

In the meantime, if the second round ends with a victory for Maia Sandu, this will certainly affect the relations between Chisinau and Moscow, which, under the pro-Russian Igor Dodon, were very balanced, Kommersant writes. Russia is included as the main strategic partner of Moldova in Dodon’s election program. Sandu's party platform says that relations with Russia will be ensured on the basis of common interests in trade, investment, freedom of movement and cultural ties, while a strategic partnership is mentioned in the context of interaction with the United States.

 

Izvestia: Russian ruble continues to hit new lows

The ruble exchange rate will depend on how the pandemic goes, energy prices, the consequences of the US elections and the sanctions rhetoric, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe. At the same time, given that the rates of the Russian currency have overcome the technical and psychological boundaries of devaluation, there is a high probability of a further weakening of the ruble. For the coming months, the range of 80-85 rubles per dollar and 92-95 rubles per euro is quite realistic, analysts admit.

Read also
Dollar surpasses 80 rubles first time since March 30

Early on the Moscow Exchange on November 2, the dollar rose to 80.7 rubles and for the first time in several months and approached the low numbers of spring. The euro reached 93.9 rubles and renewed its December 2014 record. The reasons for the weakening of the Russian currency, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia, lie in a number of factors. The main ones were the decline in oil prices due to the second wave of the coronavirus and a series of lockdowns in Europe, Senior managing director at NKR rating agency Alexander Proklov said. The depreciation of the ruble has been going on for several days against the background of a general decline in the currencies of developing countries, Head of the information and analytical content department of BCS World of Investments Vasily Karpunin told the newspaper. He added that this is largely a general trend in light of the surge in the dollar index ahead of the US presidential election.

The negative background for the oil market, which runs the risk of temporarily moving from a deficit to overproduction, is being created by the lockdowns in Europe, an increase in production in Libya and US drilling activity, Karpunin added.

With some stabilization of world markets, a strengthening of the national currency and a rollback to 73-74 rubles per dollar are possible, Chief economist at Expert RA Anton Tabakh said.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Press review: Trump campaigns down to the wire and Armenia requests Russian aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 2nd
Read more
Russia’s state arms exporter delivers military hardware worth $180 bln over 20 years
The geography of its sales includes 122 countries, according to the company's press office
Read more
Police detain over 20 protesters near French embassy in Moscow
Several dozen Muslims earlier gathered in front of the embassy to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Islam
Read more
Press review: France struggles with surge of terror attacks and US using Cold War tricks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 30
Read more
Moscow hopes common sense in ties with Russia will prevail after US elections — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored that Russia is realistic about the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the current conditions and does not raise the bar of expectations too high
Read more
Ex-Russian president may become senator within three months after leaving office
The president whose tenure has ended before the given bill is adopted may file this application within three months since the day the law enters into force
Read more
Russia, Japan resume suspended flights
Russia banned all international flights in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Military alliance with China to tie Russia’s hands, scare off partners, says expert
On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin speculated that a military alliance between Moscow and China is possible, although both sides "in general" have no need for it
Read more
Georgia’s ruling party wins over 48% with 78.16% of votes counted - CEC
The opposition bloc Strength is in Unity - United Opposition, which also comprises the United National Movement founded by ex-president Mihail Saakashvili, garnered 26.35%
Read more
Lukashenko offers Macron mediation in ties with Muslims
The president of Belarus stressed that it is absolutely unacceptable to "interfere in the feelings of believers"
Read more
Riot police start brutally detaining protesters in Minsk
The protesters were dispersed and at least 20 people were detained
Read more
Putin talks Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia
Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone calls on November 1 and November 2 correspondingly
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Voting in Moldovan presidential election kicks off in Moldova
Nearly 2,500 observers will monitor the voting
Read more
Russia to decide on resuming launches of rockets re-converted from ICBMs in 2020-2021
The decision will depend on two programs for creating two clusters of small-size satellites, for which Start-1 rockets are convenient launch vehicles, according to the chief designer of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics
Read more
Yerevan understands Russia's neutrality over Nagorno-Karabakh - Pashinyan
Armenia's Prime Minister recalled that the Russian authorities had said more than once they would comply with their duties to Armenia in terms of ensuring security, if need be
Read more
Second launch of heavy Angara rocket postponed until November 28 — source
The launch window has been set for November 20-29
Read more
Former US Secretary of State calls withdrawal from INF Treaty a ‘giant mistake’
George Shultz called for enhancing international cooperation in order to carry out necessary changes in education, migration, national security, technology and economics
Read more
Press review: Has Pakistan entered the Karabakh conflict and why Pompeo is touring S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 28
Read more
Press review: Serbia gets pro-West reshuffle and Hungary weakens Ukraine’s sovereignty
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 29
Read more
Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills
The exercise involved over 600 troops
Read more
Mass vaccination with Vector center’s coronavirus vaccine to begin in 2021
Post-registration trials phase of the EpiVacCorona vaccine will begin in November-December on 40,000 volunteers, according to the center's director general
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Snowden expectant father, baby to get Russian citizenship, says lawyer
The fugitive whistleblower has not expressed a wish to obtain Russian citizenship for now, his attorney said
Read more
Yerevan says Azerbaijan’s forces used white phosphorus munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh
The enemy continues to attack peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure, the Armenian government’s United Information Center reported
Read more
Russian embassy denies death of two Russian border guards in southern Armenia
The Russian embassy's press-service urged the mass media "to take a cautious and balanced attitude to such fakes"
Read more
Aliyev: Armenia has no grounds to request Russia’s assistance
In case Baku had such plans "we would have done this in July," the Azerbaijani leader said
Read more
Moscow to provide assistance to Yerevan if hostilities spill over to Armenia
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to start consultations in order to determine the type and volume of assistance that Russia could provide to Armenia to ensure its security
Read more
Russian, Japanese scientists discover how COVID-19 affects red bone marrow
Scientists think that the risk group includes everyone with a low hemoglobin count
Read more
Man attacks police officers in Moscow
The assailant was immediately detained
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Russia completes concept design of rocket for flights to Mars
Read more
Russian actress to head to ISS in 2021 to star in first feature film in space
Channel One will shortly announce a Russia-wide open contest, where the female protagonist will be selected
Read more
Moldova’s Sandu leads with 35.52% of votes after 99% of ballots counted
Incumbent president Igor Dodon secured 33.08% of votes
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh leader seriously wounded, Baku says
According to an aide to Azerbaijan’s president Hikmet Hajiyev, during the strike Arayik Harutyunyan "was in a bunker"
Read more
Russia’s top brass to get first Su-57 fifth-generation fighter in December
The deliveries of Su-57 fighters with the second-stage engine are set to begin in 2022
Read more
Seven people could have been killed in a shooting in downtown Vienna
Several people could have opened fire
Read more
Russia to complete rearming Strategic Missile Force with advanced Yars ICBMs by 2024
Six missile divisions have been rearmed with Yars mobile ICBMs in Russia by now
Read more
More than 200 detained during Sunday's protest demonstrations in Belarus
Detentions were most frequent in Mogilyov, Grodno and Zhodishki
Read more
Dollar surpasses 80 rubles first time since March 30
The weakening of the Russian currency is taking place against the backdrop of falling oil prices
Read more
First group of elderly volunteers receives Sputnik V vaccine — doctor
No negative reactions have been observed so far
Read more
Russia bewildered over US statement on hypersonic missiles in Europe — diplomat
US National Security Adviser O’Brien said in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington on October 28 that the United States would be ready to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, if necessary, to deter Russia
Read more
Coronavirus strain 20A.EU1 found in Europe may appear in Russia, says watchdog
Having originated in Spain last summer, by now, the strain has been detected in 12 European countries, as well as in Hong Kong and New Zealand
Read more
Retired MMA fighter McGregor says Russia’s Nurmagomedov is a ‘phenomenal grappler fighter’
On October 24, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row
Read more
Russia registers record-high 18,665 daily COVID-19 case tally - crisis center
The total coronavirus case tally grew to 1,636,781
Read more
Moldova's presidential election declared valid, with turnout above 33.3% - CEC
Earlier, the CEC's chief Dorin Cimil said that no violations that might have influenced the outcome of the voting had been exposed
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Putin submits bill on formation of Federation Council to State Duma
The bill says that senators - representatives of the Russian Federation - are appointed for six years or for life by presidential decrees
Read more
Snowden applies for dual US-Russian citizenship
Last month Snowden obtained an open-ended Russian residency permit
Read more
Press review: Trump campaigns down to the wire and Armenia requests Russian aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 2nd
Read more