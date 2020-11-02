Dollar surpasses 80 rubles first time since March 30

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The dollar rose by 0.47% to 79.9 rubles on the Moscow Exchange, the euro - by 0.53% to 93.11 rubles early on Monday.

By 10:30 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was at 80.4925 rubles (+1.21%), the euro grew to 93.68 rubles (+1.14%). The last time the dollar rate was above 80 rubles on March 30.

The weakening of the Russian currency is taking place against the backdrop of falling oil prices. The price of a Brent oil futures contract with January 2021 delivery on London’s ICE decreased by 3.69% to $36.54 per barrel, and WTI crude oil - by 4.07% to $34.68 per barrel.