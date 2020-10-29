Moscow hopes common sense in ties with Russia will prevail after US elections — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Moscow is not losing hope that after the presidential elections the United States will realize that the anti-Russian policy harms itself, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told a briefing Thursday.

"We are not losing hope that common sense will slowly start prevailing after the elections. Washington will finally realize that betting on further propagation of anti-Russian myths doesn’t hurt us as much as it serves to further fuel political passions and whip up atmosphere of distrust in American society," the diplomat noted. "We also hope that the US colleagues will come to realize that the most complex modern challenges - from arms control and settlement of regional crises to the coronavirus pandemic - can be resolved only by uniting or at least combining efforts and potentials of the leading world actors."

"In this sense, sustainable and predictable cooperation between Russia and the US, as responsible guarantors of international stability and security, is in the mutual interests and meets the demands of the entire international community," she added.

At the same time, the diplomat underscored that Russia is realistic about the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the current conditions and does not raise the bar of expectations too high.

Zakharova stressed that Washington’s policy is openly anti-Russian today as new sanctions continue to be imposed on Moscow and unfriendly steps are taken, particularly attempts to block the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.