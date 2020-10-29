Russia ready to work with any new US administration — Putin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to work with any new US administration, no matter who will form part of it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

"We will accept any decision of the American people and we will work with any administration," Putin stated. He expressed hope that Washington’s decisions will be deliberated in the future. "In any case, we feel calm," Putin noted.

Western partners are capable of "latching onto anything" in attempt to prove Moscow’s supposed interference in the US elections, Vladimir Putin stated. "You know, I wouldn’t want to touch upon the US election topic because some of our partners will latch onto anything to prove Russia’s supposed interference in the US electoral process, whatever I would say," the president said.

At the same time, the Russian leader underscored that the US politics is very important in the global world. He emphasized that the US is a superpower and an economic supergiant which has its effect on the world as a whole.