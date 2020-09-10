{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Navalny upsets Moscow-Berlin ties and West aims to sap Russia’s Balkan clout

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 10
Russian flag is seen on top of the embassy with the central building of the Charite hospital in the background in Berlin Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP
Russian flag is seen on top of the embassy with the central building of the Charite hospital in the background in Berlin
© Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP

Kommersant: Navalny case triggers new crisis in Russia-West ties

Read also
Berlin police beef up security at Charite clinic as Navalny’s condition improves

The scandal surrounding Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who is undergoing treatment in Berlin, is morphing into a new fundamental crisis in relations between Russia and the West. After the G7 joined a campaign to pressure Moscow at Germany’s request, accusing Russia of poisoning Navalny and violating the Chemical Weapons Convention, Russian-German ties have turned sour. Berlin is demanding that Moscow carry out an investigation, while Russia is accusing Germany of refusing to hold dialogue and stepping up an anti-Russian smear campaign. The looming breakdown of Russian-German relations means that Moscow will lose hope of resuming dialogue with the EU and will be engaged in new confrontation with the US, Kommersant writes.

Obviously, this new campaign initiated by Germany, who until recently tried to keep the window of opportunities for dialogue with Russia and refused to meet Washington’s demands on halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’s construction, came as a surprise for Moscow, which had expected to cooperate with Berlin.

Russian experts questioned by Kommersant believe that the Navalny uproar resembles the 2014 standoff triggered by the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Director of the Center for Political Studies Andrei Fedorov told the paper that the situation has reached a deadlock and both sides aren’t planning on backing down. "The Navalny case is becoming a bomb laid under the last bridge of Russian-EU cooperation," the expert said.

On a different note, Vladimir Batyuk, chief researcher at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies said, "The Alexei Navalny incident will lead to the ironing out of differences and contradictions, which have been seen in the cooperation between the US and its European allies in NATO, who had a dispute on the allies’ Russia policy." This is confirmed by the fact that not only President Donald Trump but even Chancellor Angela Merkel now are not ruling out sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Now Russia’s critics in the West have focused on the fate of the Nord Stream 2, which has turned from a major but still a local commercial project into the symbol of Russia’s presence in Europe," said Sergei Utkin, Head of the Strategic Assessment Section at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

Meanwhile, Trump’s political opponents blame him for "having a soft spot for Putin" and against this background he will be forced to react to the Navalny case. The US president will have all grounds to join the forming Euro-Atlantic consensus on Russia, Batyuk noted.

 

Izvestia: US, EU seek to weaken Russian influence in the Balkans

Read also

Brussels hosted talks between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo under the EU's auspices on normalizing bilateral relations. As a result, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed on solving three challenging issues and picked three new issues for further talks. A couple of days ago Vucic and Hoti inked an agreement on economic normalization, which could result in a political settlement. Brussels anticipates that Serbia and Kosovo will be able to normalize political relations and agree on mutual recognition by next year, Izvestia writes.

Under the deal signed in Washington, Serbia and Kosovo undertook commitments on diversifying the sources of energy supplies. Washington apparently seeks to reduce Serbia’s dependence on Russian gas and weaken Moscow’s political influence in the region, the paper says. According to Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University-Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov, the EU and the US view Moscow as a rival in the Balkans.

Besides, more opportunities are emerging for Serbia’s cooperation with NATO. "Membership in the North Atlantic Alliance is also not ruled out. The agreements with Washington create preconditions for boosting Serbian-NATO cooperation. This will certainly weaken Russia’s influence," the political commentator said.

Pointing to the consequences for Russia, Suslov noted that they are unfavorable since they create stronger preconditions for Serbia’s Euro-Atlantic integration. "The unsolved Kosovo conflict was one of the reasons hindering Serbia’s rapprochement with the EU and NATO. The gradual ironing out of this conflict will speed up this process. In turn, this weakens Russia’s influence in the region," he pointed out.

 

Media: Crackdown by Belarusian authorities only adds fuel to protests’ fire

Read also

Out of seven members of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council presidium only Nobel-Prize winning Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich has not been arrested and has not fled abroad. After the August 9 presidential election, the Belarusian authorities started clamping down on peaceful protesters and sought to intimidate them in order to discourage people from taking to the streets. However, the reaction was the opposite and these harsh steps by the authorities only strengthened the protests.

Thousands of people have been flooding the streets of Minsk and other cities calling for the release of political prisoners and conducting a re-run election, Russian expert Andrei Suzdaltsev told RBC. Since the very beginning, the Belarusian protest movement had no bright leaders because this is a "digital revolution" that does not need the public to concentrate around just one figure, the expert explained. According to him, the arrests only cement the protest and strengthen people’s desire to oppose President Alexander Lukashenko.

After the arrest of opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova, the protests could become more massive this weekend, predicted political scientist Yevgeny Minchenko when speaking to the paper. According to him, Kolesnikova had shown leadership skills which neither Svetlana Tikhanovskaya nor other opposition members had demonstrated. Her actions on the border met the expectations of the pro-opposition crowd and many might support her.

The expert suggests that moves to quash the Council were a mistake. Kolesnikova sought a legal political struggle and the authorities could have played the "constitutional reform game" with her, but now Lukashenko’s range of maneuvers has been significantly diminished.

Experts told Nezavisimaya Gazeta that there are several factors, which prompted Lukashenko to resume the crackdown. First, the authorities managed to stop the strikes at the plants. Second, they secured Russia’s support. “Lukashenko received Moscow’s moral support and saw that the flashpoint, when it seemed that strikes would erupt and all state institutions would shatter, has come to an end,” political scientist Valery Karbalevich said, not ruling out that more ‘critical moments’ could re-surface in this standoff later on.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US wants to strip Xi of president’s title

Read also
Washington in fact rates persons on 'Kremlin list' as US enemies — Putin's spokesman

A bill, called the "Name the Enemy Act," was introduced to the US House of Representatives that would prohibit the federal government from creating or disseminating any documents referring to the Chinese leader as anything other than General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, or as General Secretary. So, Xi Jinping, whom most Western governments and the English-language media call president, could be stripped of his title, Nezavisimaya Gazeta says.

The author of this bill, Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, took the cue from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other US officials, who insisted that the Chinese leader is not elected by the people and does not represent them. The goal of Perry and the legislators who back him as well as the Trump administration is clear: they seek to deprive the Chinese leadership of legitimacy, first and foremost in the eyes of the global community, the paper writes.

However, by launching this propaganda attack on Xi, Washington has set foot on a slippery slope because in China he is called chairman (zhuxi) rather than president. Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alexander Lomanov pointed out that Washington’s attempt to strip Xi of legitimacy is directly linked to the upcoming election. "Now, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are using the anti-Chinese card in their campaigns. But hoping that this propaganda will influence the Chinese population is an illusion," he explained.

The Chinese Communist Party is very different from the Soviet Union’s Communist Party because this is a flexible structure that has learned how to live under the conditions of a market economy and globalization, Lomanov pointed out.

 

RBC: Russian economy less affected by coronavirus than other countries

Read also
Russian economy hedged from global volatility-related risks, says Kremlin

The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reviewed its estimates on the GDP drop in Russia from 8.5% to 8% in the second quarter of 2020, when the peak of the coronavirus pandemic was recorded. The economic slump in Russia was less than in other countries, RBC writes. For example, the annual GDP declined 9.5% in the US, 14.1% in the European Union, 22% in Spain, 19% in France and 17.3% in Italy.

In Russia, the service economy is less developed while the share of small and medium-sized businesses is much lower than in the United States and the European Union, said Sofia Donets, an economist with Renaissance Capital in Russia and the CIS. Small and mid-sized businesses in Russia make up just 20.2% of the GDP versus 80% in the US, she explained.

Besides, the lockdown restrictions were imposed in Russian regions at a different pace and production was not halted in industrial regions, chief economist at Alfa Bank Natalya Orlova pointed out. Developed countries doled out more financial assistance because they put their economy on hold on purpose in order to reduce the risks of the coronavirus spreading among the public. However, Russia’s anti-crisis program was smaller because the quarantine restrictions were not that long and harsh, Orlova explained.

Russia’s anti-crisis support volume (3.4%-3.5% of the GDP) was smaller than in other countries, according to the Institute of Research and Expertise at VEB.RF, while loan and guarantee measures were weaker. For example, anti-crisis support reached 54.6% in Italy, 45.5% in the US, 35.4% in Germany, 30.9% in the UK and 19% in France.

Russia will again see a 1-1.5% GDP growth like before the pandemic and quarantine restrictions, Orlova said. "Nothing has changed in the Russian economy," she noted.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Is the Belarus protest movement doomed to fail and NATO aims for the Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 9
Read more
Russia finishes tests of satellite lasers for advertisement from space
The upcoming artificial constellation of satellites will become the brightest star on the night sky, comparable to the brightness of Venus
Read more
The Lancet calls on Sputnik V vaccine developers to answer Western colleagues’ questions
Some scientists from US, Italian and other universities released an open letter to the Russian researchers, drawing their attention to some experiments depicted in the article, where, according to the letters’ authors, certain statistics anomalies could be detected
Read more
Chuck Norris congratulates Yakutsk residents with City Day
On September 13, Yakutsk is due to celebrate its 388th anniversary
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador to discuss Navalny case
Moscow is looking to obtain the results of lab tests conducted by the Bundeswehr as well as the ‘evidence’ in possession of the German Foreign Ministry, according to the spokeswoman
Read more
Renowned Russian actor Efremov gets eight years in prison for vehicular manslaughter
The injured party and their attorneys stated that they supported the court’s decision and won’t appeal it
Read more
Belarus state TV releases recording of Warsaw-Berlin phone call on incident with Navalny
When asked by the Polish official whether Navalny’s was really poisoned, the caller from Berlin said it doesn’t matter since any methods are good in warfare
Read more
US confirms purchase of one seat in Soyuz spacecraft lifting off this fall
According to NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz, the agency will pay over $90 million for the seat and the accompanying services
Read more
NSA whistleblower Snowden applies for extending Russian residence permit
Earlier, his lawyer said that Snowden’s residence permit was expiring on April 30, 2020 but had been automatically extended until June 15, 2020 amid the coronavirus lockdown
Read more
Russian, Serbian military to arrive in Belarus for military drills on September 10-15
Servicemen from Belarus, Russia and Serbia will practice joint actions on fighting terrorism, according to the Belarusian top brass
Read more
Upcoming Kavkaz 2020 military drills to involve nine foreign countries
The exercises are due on September 21-26, according to the Russian top brass
Read more
Belarusian activist Kolesnikova taken to Gomel Region — ex-presidential nominee’s team
The team demanded that the Belarusian authorities disclose Maria Kolesnikova’s whereabouts
Read more
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea
The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
Read more
Belarusian prime minister inoculated with Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, under the name of Sputnik V
Read more
Russia will be next if Belarus collapses, Lukashenko tells Russian journalists
He said he had warned Vladimir Putin that "there is no way to resist it"
Read more
Moscow City Court sentences war historian to 12.5 years for high treason
The prosecutor asked the court to sentence the defendant to 17 years at a high security prison
Read more
Russia, Turkey, Iran united by goal to avoid Libyan scenario in Syria, top diplomat says
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that a "complete consensus does not exist anywhere"
Read more
‘Pure nonsense’: Kremlin dismisses allegations claiming Russia seeks to swallow up Belarus
The Russian presidential spokesman emphasized the importance of the Belarusian president's visit to Moscow in light of the recent developments in Belarus
Read more
Navalny situation should not affect implementation of Nord Stream, says senior diplomat
This is a commercial project, it should remain outside politics, Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Press review: Is the Belarus protest movement doomed to fail and NATO aims for the Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 9
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry expresses protest to German ambassador over Navalny accusations
Read more
Berlin is under pressure with use of anti-Russian card, Russian MP says
In turn, the Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany said that they "do not speculate" on the possible consequences of the suspension or termination of the Nord Stream 2
Read more
Putin to lead Russian delegation to General Assembly's 75th session, to address it online
Putin plans to focus attention in his speech on the challenge presented to the world by the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Roscosmos rejects reports of NASA’s refusal to buy seats on Soyuz for spring 2021
Next year, Russia will train international crews for its future Soyuz missions to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said
Read more
Zvezda shipyard to construct 15 Arc7 tankers for Arctic LNG 2
The participants of Arctic LNG 2 approved earlier the construction of 15 Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in accordance with the project’s sea transportation strategy
Read more
Belarus to go to war in case of Western aggression against Russia — Lukashenko
In August, the Belarusian president instructed the Defense Ministry to closely monitor the movement of NATO forces in Poland and Lithuania and also to alert troops on the Western border amid soaring tensions in this region
Read more
Belarusian opposition member Kolesnikova arrested in Minsk
Maria Kolesnikova has been placed in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk
Read more
Allegations against Russia on Libya not corroborated by facts — Foreign Minister Lavrov
Some media earlier claimed that Russia uses Syria as a foothold to move arms and mercenaries to Libya
Read more
Putin’s traditional Q&A session not planned this year, Kremlin says
The Russian president regularly addresses the nationwide audience during his annual 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' broadcast
Read more
Tikhanovskaya says protests in Belarus were never directed against Russia
She urged Russians not to trust media reports and politicians that can harm relations between the peoples of both countries
Read more
Americans, ‘young bourgeois’ behind protests in Belarus, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader gave an interview to Russia's leading media outlets on Tuesday, September 8
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko to discuss many issues, including state debt of Belarus — Kremlin
"Work on pressing issues continues without interruptions at the level of experts and various agencies," Peskov said
Read more
Russian businessman transfers payment to Charite hospital for Navalny’s treatment
In August, Prigozhin bought the debt of Navalny, Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation to Moskovsky shkolnik
Read more
Lavrov blasts Germany for snubbing Russian inquiries on Navalny
The top diplomat informed that recently Berlin refused to share information on the chemical analysis conducted by German military toxicologists in order not to allow Russia realize the extent of its knowledge of chemical substances
Read more
Bulk deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in November - December, says Health Minister
Earlier, the Healthcare Ministry reported that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was released for civilian circulation
Read more
At least 12 Russian vacationers catch coronavirus in Turkey
Two of them have been taken to hospital
Read more
Belarusian Coordination Council member Maria Kolesnikova detained at the border
According to the State Border Committee, she was passing through border control together with her associates Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov
Read more
Lukashenko admits he ‘sat a bit too long' in presidential chair
Lukashenko has served as president of Belarus since 1994
Read more
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors
Read more
Kremlin disagrees that Navalny’s poisoning wasn’t diagnosed due to equipment
The spokesman reiterated the position of Moscow that if the fact of poisoning is established there will be an investigation
Read more
Lukashenko says there is unpublished fragment of intercepted conversation about Navalny
Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said the special services were now analyzing the materials
Read more
New PD-14 plane engine to be equipped with artificial intelligence elements
According to the developer, introduction of AI elements in aviation engines control system is a world trend
Read more
Serbia freezes military exercises with other countries at EU demands over Belarus
The decision was voiced by Serbia’s Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin
Read more
Kremlin sees no risk that Germany will block Nord Stream 2 project
The Kremlin spokesman was asked to comment on the statements by a number of German politicians calling to suspend the implementation of the project
Read more
Lukashenko will hardly manage to dot all i’s during visit to Moscow, says analyst
The expert believes that further steps to build and develop the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be impeded by disproportions between the two partners, such as the size of their territory, the population and the GDP
Read more
Belarus' Kolesnikova, Kravtsov, Rodnenkov pass through border control
Read more
Russian Union of Journalists awards its Solidarity prize to Julian Assange
Assange decided to donate the monetary part of the prize to families of killed journalists
Read more
Opposition leader’s representative disappears in Belarus
Earlier, member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova went missing
Read more
Kremlin vows in spite of absence, Putin’s voice will be heard at 75th UN General Assembly
The spokesman earlier told TASS that Putin’s speech was expected to focus on the unprecedented challenge that the coronavirus pandemic has posed to the world
Read more
Germany hands over Navalny’s test results to OPCW
Russia is a member of the OPCW
Read more
Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
Read more