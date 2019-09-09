{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: EEF bolsters Russian-Asian ties and Moscow wants to play Kashmir peacemaker

Top stories in the Russian press on Monday
© REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Izvestia: Eastern Economic Forum strengthens ties between Russia and Asia

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2019), which over 8,200 people from 65 countries attended this year, produced 270 contracts worth 3.4 trillion rubles ($517.97 bln). In addition to economic success, the forum helped strengthen political ties. In fact, the leaders of India, Japan, Mongolia, Malaysia, as well as officials from China, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore visited Vladivostok, with economics rather than politics at the forefront Izvestia wrote.

Read also
EEF creates more favorable conditions for developing Far East — Putin

According to the newspaper, no major progress in Russian foreign policy on the Asia-Pacific track occurred at the EEF-2019. For example, the much-hyped, anticipated peace agreement with Tokyo was not yet signed. Japan is the only Asian country to have joined the sanctions against Russia, Izvestia noted. Deputy Chairman of the Khabarovsk Territory Government, Minister of Economic Development Viktor Kalashnikov told the newspaper that the negative impact of Tokyo’s move was minimal, but tangible. "We have a couple of projects frozen with the Japanese because of this. But we do not feel that these measures have some long-term determining significance. There is a positive message from Japanese companies," he said.

Despite the lag in the political dialogue, enterprises from Russia and Japan have achieved major breakthroughs. Thus, the Japanese delegation turned out to be the largest at the EEF-2019 with 588 people. At the same time, one of the largest deals was an agreement between Novatek and Japanese corporations Mitsui & Co. and JOGMEC on the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Read also
Botticelli’s Madonna della Loggia graces Russia for first time, adorns EEF 2019

The main guest of this year’s forum was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following a meeting between him and Vladimir Putin, Modi promised to provide $1 bln in economic assistance to the Far Eastern region. Meanwhile, China was represented by Vice Premier of the State Council, Hu Chunhua. "Of course, the forum is a success. We received proposals for projects, that is, a significant backlog for the future," Governor of the Jewish Autonomous Region Alexander Levintal told Izvestia. At the same time, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reiterated the need for an impartial investigation into the Boeing crash and called for a neutral organization to be created for this purpose.

The arrival of the leader of the Ukrainian political party, Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk at the forum was unexpected, and was not on the agenda. Medvedchuk was received by Putin, and this meeting became one of the main political milestones of the forum. A day later, an exchange of prisoners took place between Kiev and Moscow with "35 for 35" being swapped.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow wants to play peacemaking role in Kashmir crisis

More than 200 militants are ready to enter the Indian section of Kashmir from Pakistan. Islamabad claims that it is only providing moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris, but the Indians say that several terrorists have already been caught. In addition, radio intercepts indicate that preparations are underway for an invasion. Islamabad’s decision to ban the president of India from flying through Pakistani airspace did not help reduce the tensions. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Moscow would like to assist in solving the conflict.

Russia noted during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2019) in Vladivostok that it fully supports the position of India, the newspaper wrote. During a meeting with the press with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his side, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Russia and India were opposed to outside interference in the domestic affairs of any country. This is a clear message to Pakistan, which tried to garner international support for its position, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

Read also
India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally — Russian diplomat

Vice President of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs Gleb Ivashentsev told the newspaper, "Russia cannot act as an intermediary. Even in Soviet times, Moscow had stated that Kashmir is part of India. This was mentioned during a visit to Kashmir by then Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev. However, we must promote a rapprochement between the two countries. Moreover, India and Pakistan participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). A regional anti-terrorist organization is working with it. In this framework, we need to somehow bring India and Pakistan closer."

The Tsentr-2019 military exercises that will be held in the Orenburg Region from September 9 to 23 might help the situation, since both India and Pakistan will be participating in it.

 

Vedomosti: Russia to allocate $11 bln for green technology

The government has made a decision on the price of the renewable energy development program until 2050 settling on 725 bln rubles ($11.04 bln) in 2021 prices, Vedomosti wrote referring to the minutes of the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak and two other participants.

Generation based on renewable energy sources in Russia is being built under capacity supply agreements. Under this program, by 2024, about 5.5 GW of green capacity should be built in Russia. Now the government is discussing its extension until 2035. Meanwhile, industrial energy consumers are against it since they are obliged to pay not only capital costs for green generation, but also guaranteed income for generating companies.

Read also
Siberian scientists study reasons for greenhouse effect in Arctic

The authorities will earmark 222 bln rubles ($3.38 bln) for the construction of wind farms until 2035, 148 bln rubles ($2.25 bln) - for solar, and 30 bln rubles ($456.96 mln) for small hydropower plants (up to 50 MW). The new stations’ capacities were not indicated in the protocol. With this money, it would be possible to build about 3 GW of wind power plants, 2.2 GW of solar power plants, and 170 MW of small hydroelectric power stations.

At the same time, an Energy Consumers Community representative told the newspaper that "The costs are enormous, the price of 1 kW is many times higher than world analogues, while production volumes are scant, and export potential is close to zero."

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is hammering out a distribution plan of funds with market participants and expert organizations, a ministry spokesman told Vedomosti. The price of energy development programs, including renewable ones, will be further specified.

 

Izvestia: Electronic passport test project to begin in Moscow in first half of 2020

The pilot project on the introduction of electronic passports will be launched in the first half of next year in Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said in an interview with Izvestia. Akimov noted that the appearance of such unseen industries might make it possible to get rid of routine labor, and reduce the number of direct contacts between officials and citizens, cut waiting time in lines, and eliminate bribes.

"I think the experiment in Moscow will begin in the first half of 2020. The passport will have two components: a card with a chip and an application on a mobile device. It is not the digital passport itself that matters, but rather what services it would provide, and how it could improve security. During the experiment, we want people to choose the application design, colors, and tell us what functionality is needed," he told the newspaper.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the experiment would ferret out attempts to commit fraud using the application, and evaluate its susceptibility to hacker attacks. "The experiment is likely to extend to services where there are no legally significant transactions. For example, when buying alcohol or tobacco products, instead of a paper passport, it will be possible to present a mobile application," he specified.

 

Kommersant: LG smartphones dropping out of the Russian market

South Korea’s LG, one of the top 10 largest manufacturers of smartphones in the world, could abandon this segment of the Russian market. The company managed to occupy a prominent place in the market in 2013 with a successful line of devices, but then it began to lose ground to Chinese brands, experts told Kommersant. LG’s supplies to Russia have been falling since 2017, and now retailers are selling the leftovers.

Deliveries of LG smartphones to Russia in the first half of 2019 decreased to 5,000 units, according to a report by the GS Group analytical center, Kommersant wrote. "LG smartphones are likely to vanish from the Russian market soon. Shipments are declining every month," Head of GS Group analytical center Alexander Surkov said.

Read also
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source

As of September 2019, LG smartphones are virtually not seen in large retail electronics retailers. "LG has not been proactive for a long time with offers on smartphones. Several models are available, and we are selling the leftovers," the M.Video-Eldorado group told the newspaper. At the same time, LG is still actively working in other segments and remains among the top five largest brands in the Russian market of household appliances and electronics in terms of sales, the group noted.

A shift has occurred in the consumers’ minds, old brands have long been supplanted by Chinese manufacturers, Head of the Mobile Communication Department at Marvel Distribution Pavel Vyukov told Kommersant. According to him, the greatest growth and the most serious competition occur in the price segment of 5,000 -10,000 rubles ($76.2-152) and 15,000-20,000 rubles ($228.6-304), where the positions of Chinese brands with their huge production resources and potential are a powerful rival.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in the press review

Press review: Does Erdogan want nukes and Boris Johnson dealt blow in Brexit battle
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 6
Read more
Damascus slams US, Turkish patrolling of security zone as aggression
Damascus believes that "this step is aggression aimed at foot dragging the crisis in Syria", the Syrian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Northern Fleet’s unit enters Kara Sea
The main goal of the long-distance voyage is to ensure security of marine navigation and other types of Russia’s marine economic activity in the Arctic zone
Read more
Press review: Putin signs landmark deal with Mongolia and what’s Macron offering Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev advances to his first Grand Slam final
Medvedev, 23, defeated Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 7:6 (7:5), 6:4, 6:3
Read more
Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia due to pilots’ error — source
The source added that the pilots would possibly have to compensate for the damages
Read more
UK House of Lords approves Brexit delay bill
The bill requires approval from Queen Elizabeth II
Read more
Russian-Ukrainian exchange procedure has started, says lawyer
Ukrainian sailors have been delivered from the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center to Vnukovo Airport
Read more
Putin calls Kamchatka 'a diamond', most beautiful place he has visited
Putin said that at a meeting with Far East public representatives on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swap likely to be first giant step to peace - Trump
"Congratulations to both countries", he wrote on Twitter
Read more
US not apt to accept Russia’s offer to buy its advanced missile technology — official
The Russian leader voiced the offer at his latest personal meeting with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in Osaka
Read more
US, Taliban insist on Russia’s presence at signing of agreement — senior diplomat
It is not yet known whether the agreement will be signed and when, the official pointed out
Read more
State trials of Il-78MD-90A air tanker to be over in 2021 — source
At present, the aircraft has performed about a dozen out of 73 scheduled test flights
Read more
Russia-China trade grows 4.5% in first 8 months of 2019 to over $70 bln
In July, trade turnover between the two countries reached $9.41 bln
Read more
Special aircraft carrying Russian citizens from Kiev lands in Vnukovo
Also special aircraft carrying Ukrainian citizens for exchange lands at Kiev’s airport
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with robot Fedor on board lands in Kazakhstan
A search team has already discovered the landing site
Read more
Black box data from crashed Ethiopian Airlines plane successfully recovered — BEA
On March 10 the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashed near Addis Ababa killing all 157 people on board
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov beats Dustin Poirier to defend UFC lightweight title
The Russian fighter defended his champion's belt winning the bout against his US opponent with a choke in Round 3
Read more
Russia getting ready to launch mass production of Ka-226T helicopters for export to India
During the EEF, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi talked about the benefits of Ka-226 that Russia plans to deliver under the intergov'l agreement signed in 2015
Read more
Trump cancels meetings with Taliban leaders and Afghanistan’s president
The president of the United States also called off peace talks
Read more
Russia beats Scotland in Euro-2020 qualifier
After five games, Russia is ranked second in Group I with 12 points
Read more
Turkey is safely protected from air threats after acquiring Russia’s S-400s, Putin says
The Russian president noted the feasibility of Turkey joining the G7
Read more
United Russia party winning majority in 11 legislatures across Russia - party official
No United Russia nominees run for seat in the Moscow City Duma
Read more
‘End of discussion’: Putin emphasizes 1945 as benchmark for Kurils as part of Russia
This was said during the fifth Eastern Economic Forum
Read more
Russia builds MC-21 jet on its own, although was ready to cooperate with US — Putin
The aircraft will be assembled from domestic parts, the Russian president went on to say
Read more
Moscow voices regret over failure to solve vital problems in ties with Tokyo - Kremlin
"We regret to say that so far we have failed to solve a number of very important problems," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Stabilization in Moldova will help its deeper cooperation with Russia, says Putin
"There is an opportunity to use this relative stability for the development of the economy and our bilateral ties", Russian President said
Read more
Ukrainian President refers to exchange as first step towards resuming dialogue with Russia
Vladimir Zelensky expects efforts within Minsk process to continue
Read more
Russia’s heavyweight boxer Povetkin defeated Britain’s Fury in fight for WBA title
All three referees gave the victory to Povetkin
Read more
Moldova, Russia agree gas price reduction - president
As early as October 1, the price of Russian gas for Moldova will go down
Read more
Russia, China to discuss foreign media interference in domestic affairs
As China and Russia claimed, respectively, the US attempted to interfere in the situation in Hong Kong and in the upcoming election to the Moscow City Duma
Read more
Central Election Commission expects high voter turnout at polls across Russia
On September 8 - a single voting day, Russia will hold more than 5,000 elections in 85 regions
Read more
Russia, Turkey hold consultations on supplies of Su-57, Su-35 jets
While visiting the international aerospace show MAKS-2019 in the company of Putin, Erdogan showed interest in Sukhoi combat planes
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
Parachutes of the future to help soldiers survive after splashdown — designer
The parachute’s suspension system will be complemented by an automatically inflated buoyancy bag, instantly activated in the water
Read more
Press review: Does Erdogan want nukes and Boris Johnson dealt blow in Brexit battle
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 6
Read more
Putin votes at Moscow City Duma election
Russian President traditionally votes at this polling station number 2151
Read more
Ankara’s Su-35 jet purchase can be an interim decision for Turkey — defense official
Earlier, a Russian executive said that Turkey has yet to contact Russia to purchase the Su-57 fighters
Read more
Zelensky’s administration shows readiness for compromises - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
Russia hopes that the Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap will create an encouraging background for the Contact Group at Minsk talks
Read more
Russia must be one step ahead of other countries in space exploration, says Putin
Five rockets to blast off from Vostochny cosmodrome in 2020, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told the Russian president
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev thanks US Open crowd for rooting against him
The booing crowd gave him energy to win, Medvedev said
Read more
Nearly all experiments involving Russia’s Fedor robot were completed — designer
"Fears that it will be impossible to manipulate the robot in weightlessness proved to be untrue," he said
Read more
India’s moon mission loses contact with lander
ISRO specialists are analyzing possible causes
Read more
Dozens of ballot papers found at Navalny’s office in St Petersburg - investigators
Several dozens of ballot papers were found in a toilet room, Kapitonov said
Read more
Belarus will never turn its back on Russia, president says
According to Aleksander Lukashenko, Russians hold the highest of opinions on Belarusians
Read more
‘Bulgaria rewriting history’: Diplomat slams Sofia’s distortion of Red Army’s liberation
On Tuesday, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry issued an official statement claiming that the USSR "brought half a century of repression" to Central and Eastern Europe
Read more
Group of Baltic Fleet ships to take part in Russian-Indian drills Indra for the first time
The exercise will be held in the Indian Ocean this year, according to a Baltic Fleet official
Read more
Raul Khajimba wins Abkhazia’s presidential runoff
According to preliminary data, he has garnered 47.38% of the vote
Read more
RD-180 engine to be used in medium class rocket Soyuz-6 -
Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said the RD-180 had performed 85 successful flights and was already adjusted for manned launches
Read more
Netanyahu plans to talk coordination between military with Putin next week
On September 5, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said Netanyahu’s visit to Russia could take place very soon
Read more
Turkish military begins S-400 training in Russia
On August 27, Russia began deliveries of the second batch of S-400 to Turkey
Read more