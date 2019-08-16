India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 16. /TASS/. The Jammu and Kashmir crisis should be resolved by India and Pakistan on a bilateral basis, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told reporters on Friday ahead of the Security Council meeting on the issue.

The Security Council meeting is being held at China’s initiative behind closed doors, that is, without the participation of Indian and Pakistani representatives.

"We are in favor of a bilateral track between India and Pakistan," the diplomat stressed, adding that Moscow was very much concerned about the potential escalation.

On August 5, New Delhi announced its decision to abolish the state of Jammu and Kashmir and create two union territories (having less powers than a state) instead. To that end, the Indian parliament voted for revoking Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan strongly condemned the move.