TBILISI, May 1. /TASS/. The ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party plans to pass the law on foreign agents in all three readings despite the current protests, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has told a news conference.

"We will, of course, adopt this law (on foreign agents - TASS). There will be discomfort that will last for a few days, but in the long run we will make the country secure from polarization and radicalism for years," Kobakhidze promised.