Russia's gas production down 5.5% in 2023

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia's gas production in 2023 fell by 5.5% year-on-year to 636.9 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to a presentation of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak

At the same time, gas supplies to the domestic market rose by 2.8% to 500 bcm. Gas consumption as a motor fuel in vehicles increased by 29.4% to 2.2 bcm.

Production of large-scale polymers in Russia in 2023 fell by 2.8% to 6.9 mln tons against 7.1 mln tons a year earlier.

At the same time, Russian gas exports via pipelines in 2023 fell by 29.9% to 99.6 bln cubic meters (bcm) from 142.1 bcm a year earlier. Russian LNG exports in 2023 decreased by 1.9% to 45.4 bcm from 46.3 bcm, Novak said.

At the end of January 2024, Novak announced an estimate of Russian pipeline gas exports in 2023 at 91.4 bln bcm, and LNG - at around 43.6 bcm. Novak also noted that pipeline gas exports from Russia in 2024 will increase by 11% to 108 bcm and LNG - by 14% to 38 mln tons.