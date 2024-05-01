Palestine deserves a say in UN — Mozambique's ambassador

UNITED NATIONS, May 1. /TASS/. Palestine meets the necessary requirements to be admitted to the UN as a full-fledged member, Pedro Comissario Afonso, Mozambique's Permanent Representative to the UN, has told a news conference.

"Our position is that Palestine meets the requirements for admission to the UN," said Afonso, whose country serves as the President of the Security Council (SC) in May.

"The Palestinians deserve independence and sovereignty," he stated in response to a related question.

The Mozambican ambassador also added that his country supported a two-state solution of the Palestinian issue.

In April, the United States used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block an Algerian draft resolution recommending Palestine's admission as a full UN member. Twelve members of the Security Council, including Russia and China, voted in favor. Switzerland and Britain abstained. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked the US for its decision.

Palestine now has a permanent observer status at the UN. In 2011, the Palestinian authorities had already applied for permanent membership, but later Palestine decided to remain as a permanent observer for a while. In April, it sent a letter to the Security Council asking it to resume consideration of its application to join the UN as a permanent member.