Putin requests increasing financing of Russian Science Foundation

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested allocating at least the same amount of funds to the Russian Science Foundation for research practice this year as was virtually used for those purposes last year.

"The government of the Russian Federation should ensure in 2024 an increase in the amount of federal budget allocations that are given to the Russian Science Foundation as an asset contribution for financial and organizational support of fundamental and exploration scientific research to the level not lower than the amount virtually spent by the Foundation on such activities in 2023," according to the list of requests released on the Kremlin’s website.

The request is to be fulfilled by May 1.