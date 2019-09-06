EEF creates more favorable conditions for developing Far East — Putin

Forty airports to be renovated in Russia’s Far East by 2024, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) creates favorable conditions for further developing the Far East and showcases its opportunities to Russian and foreign investors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with social reprsentatives of the Far East on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Putin said the forum benefits the Primorsky region and Russian Far East in general. He noted that the 2012 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vladivostok helped provide an impetus to the development of the region in different spheres, and such events as the EEF create more favorable conditions for that. "The forum attracts investments, gives us an opportunity to showcase the opportunities that this region provides to potential investors, both Russian and foreign friends and partners," Putin said.

Now that the EEF is coming to a close, the Russian president offered social representatives to talk to each other "about issues and problems that concern people that live in the Far East, in Primorsky region."

"I ask you to formulate questions, tasks, proposals that many of you probably have," he told participants in the meeting.

Among participants in the meeting are over 70 representatives of professional and youth associations, entrepreneurs, doctors, teachers, etc.

