Forty airports to be renovated in Russia’s Far East until 2024, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Forty airports are to be renovated in Russia’s Far East until 2024, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"All development tasks we are talking about, and most importantly, new, modern living standards, require a completely different level of mobility. For the Far East, this is, primarily, a developed network of air transportation, affordable ticket prices for flights within the region, to Siberia, Central Russia, abroad. Until 2024, 40 airports will be renovated in the Far East," Putin stated.

The president added that "in order to expand local air transportation and renew the fleet of regional and local planes and helicopters, they intend to actively use the capacities of the Far Eastern aircraft building plants in Ulan-Ude, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, and Arsenyev.".