HONOR invests in the workforce of tomorrow with Affinity and Grey

LONDON, Oct. 28. /PRNewswire/. Global technology brand HONOR today announced it is launching the HONOR Academy 'Stand Out With HONOR' global creative program at hihonor.com. 'Stand Out With HONOR' invites young people to take part in a series of challenges to showcase their creavity for the chance to win a HONOR MagicBook and earn a four-week paid internship at Grey in the U.K. and in Germany. HONOR is also partnering with creative graphics software company Affinity to launch a series of video tutorials to help students take their job hunting skills and CVs to the next level, empowered by the HONOR MagicBook.

Launched in 2020, HONOR Academy is dedicated to helping young people and students to stay productive, master new skills and unleash their creativity by offering exclusive learning and development opportunities. Following the success of HONOR Academy, HONOR is launching the 'Stand Out With HONOR' global creative program to encourage more creativity and to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young people to get directly in front of creative business leaders and showcase why they have what it takes to earn the coveted internship.

George Zhao, President of HONOR said: "2020 is a year filled with uncertainty and for those fresh out of university, competition for jobs is tougher than ever. Through our Stand Out with HONOR creative program with Affinity and Grey, we want to help young people take full advantage oftheir own creativity and utilise tech tools like the HONOR MagicBook Series to get a head start, by helping them stand out from the crowd and make a winning first impression."

How to Apply

To be in the running to earn this amazing internship opportunity[1], candidates are invited to submit a piece of artwork that represents their most creative self and who they are as a person from 28 October 6pm CET to 11 November 2020 to www.hihonor.com/global/events/stand-out-with-honor/.

Only the most creative applications will impress the judges, so take this chance to shine! In addition to the internship opportunity with a global creative agency, participants also have the chance to win an HONOR MagicBook Pro or the all-new HONOR Watch ES smartwatch (please visit www.hihonor.com/global/events/stand-out-with-honor/for more information on how to apply).

Industry Experts and Artists Help Students Take Their Creativity to The Next Level

Kicking off the partnership, HONOR and Affinity have teamed up with a number of artists and designers including Scott Balmer, Peter Greenwood and David Daniels on a series of creative tutorials, sharing top tips and tricks for giving your CV's a creative edge. From the smoothest, fastest photo editing and graphic design software to the most powerful publishing software, the Affinity creative suite push the boundaries of what's possible with creative technology. Paired with the HONOR MagicBook, students will be able to boost their creativity and enhance their content to a professional standard.

HONOR has also brought together some of Europe's most influential creatives to judge the applications and give young people unparalleled advice on how to break into the industry. The expert panel of mentors include Laura Jordan Bambach (Chief Creative Officer, Grey London), Francisca Maass (Chief Creative Officer, Grey Hamburg), Pete Way (Creative Director, BCW), Tristan Macherel (Executive Creative Director, Landor Europe) and Christian Bracht, (CEO of Sleek Magazine).

HONOR MagicBook Series: Designed to Unleash Your Creativity

Whether you're studying or working remotely or are looking to virtually connect with friends and family, the HONOR MagicBook Series helps take your creativity to the next level.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro, pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 and powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, has all the all the power needed to create and breeze through heavy duty tasks, whether it's photo editing or 3D rendering. HONOR MagicBook Pro also gets up to 11 hours of productivity on a single charge.

The stunning 16.1-inch FullView display makes it perfect for viewing photos, movies and browsing the web as well as for applying for new roles. With a smaller footprint, measuring at just 369 x 234 x 16.9 mm, its compact and lightweight design makes the HONOR MagicBook Pro perfect for today's flexible workforce and students, allowing users to work on the go, wherever they may be.

For something even more compact, the HONOR MagicBook 14 and 15 enhance the computing experience with a stunning minimalist design and a FullView display, all packed into in a slim and lightweight body.

The HONOR MagicBook Pro (16+512GB) is available now from £849.99, whilst you can pick up the HONOR MagicBook 14 (8+256GB) and HONOR MagicBook 15 (8+256GB) from £549.99.



HONOR is a leading tech brand for global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.About HONOR