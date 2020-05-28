Board of Governors of the NDB elected Marcos Prado Troyjo as the president of the bank

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27, 2020, the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB) unanimously elected Mr. Marcos Prado Troyjo as the President of the NDB from July 7, 2020, in full accordance with the Articles of Agreement of the New Development Bank and its procedures.

Prior to his appointment as President of the NDB, Mr. Marcos Troyjo pursued a successful multi-layered career in government, business, academia and the public debate on economic development.

He recently served as Brazil's Deputy Economy Minister and Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs and represented the Brazilian Government on the boards of multilateral development institutions.

Mr. Troyjo was also Chairman of Brazil's Commission on External Financing and its National Investment Committee.

He co-founded and served as Director of the BRICLab at Columbia University, where he taught international and public affairs, and lectured extensively at universities and research centers around the world.

Mr. Troyjo is a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Future Council on International Trade and Investment. He was Director of the Intelligent Tech & Trade Initiative (ITTI).

An economist, political scientist and diplomat, he holds a Master's degree and a PhD in sociology of international relations from the University of São Paulo and pursued postdoctoral studies at Columbia University. He is an alumnus of the Rio Branco Institute, the diplomatic academy of Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr. Troyjo has authored books on development, technology and global affairs.

According to the Articles of Agreement of the New Development Bank, the NDB Board of Governors elects a President from one of the founding member countries on a rotational basis. The President is the chief of the operating staff of the Bank, conducting, under the direction of the Directors, the ordinary business of the NDB.

The Board of Governors of the New Development Bank also appointed Mr. Anil Kishora as Vice President of the NDB.

Mr. Anil Kishora worked in India's largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) for about 38 years. During his long career, Mr. Anil Kishora had exposure to all areas of SBI operations.

Before joining the NDB, he worked as Deputy Managing Director & CRO of SBI, being responsible for managing SBI Group's operational, market, credit, cyber, information security and other risks. Prior to that, Mr. Anil Kishora served as Deputy Managing Director/ Chief General Manager, SBI Local Head Office, Chandigarh, India and CEO of SBI in Singapore.

Mr. Anil Kishora completed a number of executive development programmes and trainings, including Risk Management in Banking Programme (INSEAD), School of Bank Risk Management (EUROMONEY Learning, Geneva), Advanced Management Programme (NUS Business School, Singapore) and Certification Programme in IT & Cyber Security for CXOs (Institute for Development & Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad, India). He also participated in Oxford Private Equity Programme.

Mr. Anil Kishora is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance. He holds B.A. (Honours) in English.

Mr. Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil, Mr. Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of Russia, Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance of India, Mme. Jiayi Zou, Vice Minister of Finance of China and Mr. Tito Titus Mboweni, Minister of Finance of South Africa participated in the BoG Special Meeting held in virtual format.

