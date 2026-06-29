Nothing unseemly about Russia's military presence in Armenia — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Some powers and pro-Western non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Armenia are trying to twist Moscow's military presence in the country as somehow improper, but they are way off base, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with RTVI.

"We see that, unfortunately, some political forces and some pro-Western Armenian NGOs are trying to denigrate the Russian military presence in Armenia, presenting it almost as some kind of instrument of occupation or as some kind of evidence of some kind of closeness, unfriendliness towards Armenia," he said.

"But all these attempts are in vain. They are upset about the friendly attitude of the local population towards the Russian military base, since it is not only a military facility, but also a kind of point of attraction for local residents. And this is evidenced by the large number of participants who visited our base during the open days, the last of which was on June 12."