Russia, Laos have close positions on current agenda issues — Putin

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and Laos are characterized by the closeness of their approaches on most pressing issues of the global and regional agenda, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

"We have developed successful coordination in the international arena, at the UN, and on other international platforms. Our countries are characterized by the closeness or even coincidence of approaches on most pressing issues of the global and regional agenda," the Russian leader noted.

The president indicated that new opportunities for interaction opened up after Laos received, with Russian support, the status of a dialogue partner with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025.