ASEAN ready to develop cooperation with EAEU, SCO

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is ready to develop partnerships with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to the declaration adopted following the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan.

In the document, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to "support, by mutual agreement, the strengthening of partnerships between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as between ASEAN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

The Russia-ASEAN Summit is taking place in Kazan from June 17 to 19. The member states of the EAEU are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Iran, Cuba, Moldova, and Uzbekistan hold observer status.