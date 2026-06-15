Ukrainian situation was in focus of talks with Belarusian President Lukashenko — Lavrov

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that developments in the Ukrainian conflict were at the top of the agenda of his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"We talked about international affairs. Of course, the situation around the Ukrainian crisis was in the spotlight, as it is usually the case during meetings of our leaders," Lavrov stated.

"The war, which the West launched against the Russian Federation using Ukrainian hands after the state coup, was initially hybrid and later escalated into an open conflict," the Russian foreign minister said, commenting on the results of his visit to Belarus.