NATO wants to ensure Eurasian security by its own rules — Lavrov

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance claims to ensure Eurasian security "according to its own rules, according to its own understanding and under its own authority," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

He told a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that NATO is interested not only in the area of responsibility of this structure, but in the entire Eurasia.

"When we all talk about the need for all countries of the continent to come together to discuss ways to build reliable, mutual, indivisible security, NATO — a structure that, in general, covers a slightly different region — the Euro-Atlantic, and has always stated that it is concerned about the security of its members now — it has been claiming for years to ensure this very Eurasian security according to its own rules, according to its own understanding and under its own leadership," Lavrov said.

"This is why we will talk about all this, we have already started this conversation today, or rather continued it, and we have agreed to meet specifically and think about how we can work further, taking into account the fact that the fourth conference in Minsk to be held on the initiative of President [of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko is scheduled for this autumn to discuss Eurasian security issues."