Brussel undermines its energy security by imposing sanctions on Russian hydrocarbons

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Brussels inflicts harm to itself and undermines its energy security by introducing sanctions against Russian hydrocarbons, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"Attempting to further destabilize global energy markets, Brussels hits itself also," the diplomat said. "Further to energy security undermining, this 20th package of sanctions naturally threatens food security also, because export and import restrictions are introduced again, including fertilizers," Zakharova added.

The EU approved the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions yesterday. Among other things, the EU introduced a quota for imports of ammonia and various export and import restrictions related to Russia.