Kremlin says no new initiatives within OPEC+ amid war in Iran

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. There are currently no initiatives to change oil production volumes within OPEC+ on the agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow would propose new production volume decisions to its OPEC+ partners amid the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Russia continues to export oil and contributes to stabilization of prices on global energy markets where demand is growing and the supply of resources is declining, he noted.

"There are no other initiatives on the agenda at the moment," Peskov said.