Middle East conflict poses risks to Russia’s food security — Security Council

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. External forces may attempt to undermine Russia’s food security amid the Middle East conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Maslennikov said in a statement released by the body’s press service.

"Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, we cannot rule out attempts by destructive external forces to artificially undermine Russia’s domestic food security," he said, adding that "Russia is in a strong enough position to increase food supplies to countries in the Middle East, as well as Asia, Africa, and Latin America."

"The current situation, on the one hand, poses risks to Russia’s food security, while on the other, it opens up long-term prospects for Russian agricultural producers," he stressed.

In his view, in order to ensure food security, "it would be beneficial to strengthen cooperation with friendly countries (primarily with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRICS), including through the creation of joint food reserves."