Nearly 100 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, April 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlement of Malinovka, the villages of Bochkovka, Vergilevka, Krasny Oktyabr, Naumovka, Nikolskoye, Otradnoye, Solntsevka, Ustinka and Yasniye Zory came under attacks by 16 UAVs, of which 11 were suppressed and shot down. On the Yasniye Zory - Oktyabrsky road, a man was injured in a drone attack on a car. He was released for outpatient treatment after receiving necessary medical assistance. The car was damaged. The attacks caused damage to a private house each in the settlement of Malinovka and the village of Nikolskoye, the premises of an enterprise in the village of Krasny Oktyabr and equipment of an enterprise in the village of Nikolskoye," the crisis response center said in a statement.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Graivoronsky district with 28 drones, which damaged private houses and a car. On the morning of April 13, a woman suffered in a drone detonation in Graivoron. She had to seek medical assistance at the Graivoron Central District Hospital twice. After receiving assistance, she will be sent to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The Ukrainian drone attacks damaged an electric power transmission line, two private houses and an outbuilding. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by nine munitions in two bombardments and 23 Ukrainian drones. The information on the consequences of the attack is being specified, it said.

The Shebekinsky district came under a bombardment by four munitions and attacks by 19 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged private houses, a car and trucks. Overnight to April 13, a bombardment of Novaya Tavolzhanka damaged a building on the premises of a facility and a private house and destroyed an outbuilding. The Novooskolsky district was attacked by six Ukrainian aircraft-type drones, which damaged a gas pipe and a structure on the premises of an enterprise, the crisis response center reported.

Air defenses shot down four UAVs over the Valuisky, Krasnogvardeisky, Rovensky and Chernyansky districts, while the Borisovsky district came under an attack by three Ukrainian UAVs, with no consequences, it said.