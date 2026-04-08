EU seems much more interested in nuclear protection lately — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow sees that many European countries are showing increased interest in either fielding nuclear weapons or coming under the protection of nations who already have them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We are seeing an explosive surge not only in rhetoric but simply in interest in the issue of nuclear weapons from European capitals, which until recently seemed to advocate what they called rapid nuclear disarmament," the diplomat said.

"Every day there is another remark by European officials speaking about how good it would be to obtain such weapons or at least come under another nuclear umbrella to regroup, recalibrate and so on," Zakharova added.