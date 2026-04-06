Russian troops eliminate Ukrainian UAV control centers, fortified positions in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup North troops in the Sumy Region have destroyed Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers, fortified positions, and enemy personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, releasing the relevant footage.

"In one of the populated areas in the special military operation zone in the Sumy Region, UAV operators, using thermal imaging and night vision cameras, while on duty around the clock, discovered the locations and routes of Ukrainian militants. The enemy also set up temporary accommodations, control centers, and a warehouse for storing UAV equipment in ruined buildings," the statement reads.

The information was transmitted to FPV drone crews of the unmanned aerial systems forces of Battlegroup North, which destroyed all identified targets during the attack. Thus, the ministry added, the Russian forces have neutralized the enemy fortified positions, command posts, and drone takeoff sites, and disrupted the rotation of Ukrainian army units.