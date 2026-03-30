Aggression against Iran shows West’s desire to impose its policy — Russian diplomat

TERMEZ /Uzbekistan/, March 30. /TASS/. The Western minority is attempting to oppose the fair nature of international relations, to dictate to other countries "how they should behave," and the aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran has become a manifestation of this policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told reporters.

"We see that today, in the world as a whole and in our common home with our Uzbekistani friends in Eurasia, there is, of course, progress, on the one hand, the advancement of the trend toward a multipolar world, toward a more just and democratic world order. But, on the other hand, the Western minority is trying to resist this trend for cultural and civilizational diversity, for a fair nature of international relations that is promoted by independent states who want to choose their own path of development," the deputy minister stated on the sidelines of the Russian-Uzbek Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan.

As Galuzin pointed out, the Western minority is attempting to counter the global majority in an attempt to regain its "once dominant positions in the world." "And all of this manifests itself in attempts to dictate to independent states how they should behave and what policies they should pursue. And the unprovoked US and Israel armed aggression against Iran that we are witnessing today is precisely a manifestation of this reckless, aggressive policy of the Western minority," the Russian official emphasized.

Security and cooperation in Eurasia

In this situation, he continued, the most important task is to create a new security architecture on the Eurasian continent that is equal and indivisible, within which every state would feel confident, secure, and would not build its own security at the expense of others. "Of course, the most important task is to form a new system of economic and investment cooperation by way of combining and by harmonious coexistence of current integration projects in Eurasia, by establishing transport and logistics links, above all, the future international North-South transport corridor, which would connect Russia and Central Asian states with the ports and seaports of South Asia. We are also currently working on this concept. All of this is envisaged by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to form a Greater Eurasian Partnership," Galuzin noted.

"I would like to hope that today’s discussion will allow experts from Russia and Uzbekistan to conduct a frank, confidential exchange of views on how our countries could cooperate in developing new, alternative mechanisms for the economic and investment cooperation and the formation of a security system on the Eurasian continent," the Russian deputy foreign minister said, answering a TASS question.