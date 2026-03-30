Putin, Vucic discuss situation in Balkans — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed the situation in the Balkans, emphasizing the fundamental importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 for resolving the Kosovo issue, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The Serbian president shared his assessment of the situation in the Balkans. Both sides emphasized the fundamental importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1244 for resolving the Kosovo issue, as well as the need to ensure the rights of the Republika Srpska within Bosnia and Herzegovina in accordance with the Dayton Accords," the statement noted.

The leaders agreed to continue their contacts.

UN Security Council Resolution 1244

UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted on June 10, 1999, reaffirms that the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia. The document also authorizes an international civilian and military presence in the region.