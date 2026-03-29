Russia uses ‘trust but verify’ principle in international relations — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia follows the "trust but verify" principle in international relations, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.
"I can say the ones we are 100% confident in - in ourselves," the official said. "As regards other partners, we follow a well-known Russian saying," Ushakov noted. "This saying was appropriately and rather successfully cited by US President Ronald Reagan during talks with Soviet leaders. He said, ‘Trust but verify.’ This is how we act," he added.