SIMFEROPOL, March 24. /TASS/. As Vladimir Zelensky translates his alleged readiness for peace talks through NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he tries to delay those in order to pump his country with Western-made weapons, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, from Crimea, told TASS.

Earlier, the NATO chief told CBS News in an interview that Zelensky wants to make the deal done.

"The Kiev regime has often used delays to the peace process to gain military advantage during which it accumulates forces and means, and builds reserves with direct assistance from the NATO bloc for subsequent attacks on civilians and civilian Russian infrastructure," said Sheremet, who also sits on a parliamentary security committee.

Russia has never concealed that it is seeking to find a peaceful solution to the conflict as soon as possible as it has been consistently working toward that goal, he added. "Albeit with one caveat that every next roundtable with yet another peace initiatives and agreements will be less beneficial to the Ukrainian side," the lawmaker noted.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the Kremlin expects the trilateral talks on Ukraine to continue as soon as timetables have been agreed on by all parties, particularly the United States. The previous round of peace talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place in Geneva on February 17-18.