Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with more than 110 drones over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, March 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 110 drones and fired more than 30 munitions on the area over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on Telegram.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye, and Severny; the villages of Belovskoye, Bessonovka, Nekhoteyevka, Nikolayevka, Otradnoye, Sevryukovo, Tavrovo, Toplinka, and Chayki, and the Tserkovny farmstead were attacked with 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), 18 of which were neutralized and shot down. One munition was fired on the area. A man was killed in a drone attack on a car near the village of Bessonovka. <...> In the Tserkovny farmstead, a man was injured when a drone detonated. The man was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 in serious condition," the crisis response center wrote, adding that a commercial property and two private houses were damaged in the district.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched one fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle on Belgorod, damaging the facade of a private house and two cars. Five enemy UAVs attacked the Borisovsky district, damaging a car. Three UAVs attacked the Valuisky district, damaging a private house. The Volokonovsky district came under attacks by three UAVs. A woman was injured as a result of a drone strike on a Gazelle van; she is undergoing outpatient treatment. A private house and a car were also damaged in the district. The Ukrainian forces launched three UAVs on the Gubkinsky district, with no consequences.

Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked with three munitions and 29 UAVs. A man was injured in a drone attack on a Gazelle van; he was taken to the regional clinical hospital in serious condition. Another civilian was injured in an FPV drone attack on a car; he is undergoing treatment at the regional clinical hospital. Eight private houses were damaged in the district. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked with 21 munitions and 29 drones, which damaged a social facility.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked with six munitions and eight drones. Four people were injured in an FPV drone attack on a truck. According to the crisis response center, all of them are undergoing outpatient treatment. A man was injured in the Ukrainian attacks overnight; he was administered first aid at Shebekino Central District Hospital and did not need inpatient admission. Two apartment buildings, the glazing of an apartment building, and a commercial facility were damaged in the district.