Ukrainian troops fire artillery at Kursk border area 55 times over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Kursk Region with 43 drones of various types over the past 24 hours and fired artillery 55 times on evacuated areas, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 5 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (04:00 a.m. GMT) on March 6, a total of 43 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy launched 55 artillery strikes on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory 17 times by dropping explosive devices," he wrote on his Maxi social media channel.

Attacks on an energy facility disrupted power supply in the Belovsky district, disconnecting around 4,000 homes. Power has now been restored. In the Belaya settlement, shrapnel damaged the front of a building, shattered the windows of a shopping center, and damaged two motor vehicles. In the Peschansky settlement, the windshield and roof of a car were damaged. In the Giryi village, the building of the Pselskoye LLC feed-milling plant was damaged.

In the Vablya settlement in the Konyshevsky district, a power line was damaged. In the Kolyachek settlement in the Khomutovsky district, the infrastructure of an energy facility sustained minor damage. In addition, a shed, a residential building, and a garage caught fire in the Khomutovka settlement.

The regional governor added that there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the Ukrainian forces’ attacks.