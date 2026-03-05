Lavrov hopes bloodshed in Middle East will end

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes the bloodshed in the Middle East will end with awareness of the meaninglessness of such reckless schemes towards Iran in the future, and the inevitability of reaching agreements.

"I very much hope that the bloodshed will end, and not with this approach, which implies, to a large extent, that the Iranian government and the Iranian system of state organization have no right to exist, preserved. Who gave such a right to whom? But there is still a slight chance that it will end with awareness of the futility of such reckless schemes in the future, and the inevitability of reaching agreements that will be sustainable, that will be mutually respected, based on the principle of indivisibility of security. There’s always a chance," he said at a roundtable with ambassadors.

"So far at this stage it is miserable, but we are not giving up our efforts to promote this concept (Russia’s concept of collective security in the Gulf area - TASS). As they say, a river cuts through rock," Lavrov added.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.