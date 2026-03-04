NATO expands European nuclear role to supplement US stock — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. NATO is attempting to expand the European component of the nuclear arsenal in addition to the US stock and not as an alternative to the American nuclear umbrella, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, "in addition to strengthening national capabilities in the military and nuclear fields, Britain and France are working with their allies to form their own or, as they also put it, independent potential for European nuclear deterrence."

"Initial attempts to present this as an alternative to the US nuclear umbrella quickly gave way to recognition of the obvious fact that we are talking here about the expansion of the European nuclear component within NATO in addition to the existing practice within the alliance of these joint nuclear missions that rest on American nuclear weapons reserves," Zakharova noted.

She pointed out that such efforts "are consistent with the agreements concluded by France with an expanding circle of European NATO allies on the involvement of these non-nuclear countries in some advanced or, as they say, enhanced algorithms implemented by France for nuclear deterrence, which imply a progressive deepening of such interaction and, in fact, largely mirror the US schemes of expanded nuclear deterrence."

"Against the background of how, for instance, Germany and potentially other European NATO countries are preparing to start involving their contingents, their military personnel and conventional capabilities in exercises and other activities of the French nuclear forces, Paris also allows the option of subsequently deploying elements of its nuclear potential on the territory of formally non-nuclear allies," Zakharova concluded.

On March 2, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a statement on national nuclear deterrence, announced that eight European countries had expressed a desire to cooperate with Paris. He identified these countries as Germany, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark.

Commenting on the initiative at a press conference on March 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the growing risk of nuclear proliferation spiraling out of control.