Russia ready to cooperate with Madagascar within UN — Putin

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with Madagascar within international formats, including the United Nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are ready to continue developing these [bilateral] relations in the humanitarian sphere. We are also ready to work with you on international platforms, including, first of all, the United Nations," he said at a meeting with visiting Madagascar's President for the transitional period Michael Randrianirina.

According to the Russian leader, the two countries are now cooperating in many areas, including agriculture, geological surveying, energy, medicine, health, and educations. Young people from Madagascar study at Russian universities, Putin recalled.